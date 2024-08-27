Alleged real-life Pixel 9a images showcase an interesting design

What you need to know

Google Pixel 9a allegedly appears in leaked images for the first time.

The upcoming mid-range Google phone sports a flatter design, as seen on the Pixel 9 models.

Per the leaked images, there appears to be a newly designed camera visor on the back.

The dust around the Pixel 9 series has just settled, and a new leak hints that another Pixel 9 series phone, the mid-range Pixel 9a, is already in the works.

An X user, ShrimpApplePro, has shared what appears to be a couple of real-life images of the alleged Pixel 9a. According to the user, the photos were found in a private Facebook group, which is believed to have been deleted. However, the user managed to grab the images, which show the device's design.

Pixel 9aSource: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8August 26, 2024

The Pixel 9a will likely have the same boxy design as the recent Pixel 9 phones. It includes flat sides and rounded corners, which is being adopted in more Android phones lately, including the Samsung counterparts.

According to the images, Google's next mid-range phone features sizeable bezels around the display. The SIM tray, USB Type-C, and a single speaker grille are placed at the bottom. The interesting element, however, appears on the back of the device.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: via ShrimpApplePro on X) (Image credit: via ShrimpApplePro on X)

Pixel 8a, and the models before that, are widely famous for their giant camera visor at the back despite featuring only two lenses, and it also includes the LED flash. Perhaps this won't be the case this time, as the image reveals the omission of the large visor for the camera housing. Instead, the cameras are placed in a structure that's nearly flush with the back panel and offset to one side. It's quite reminiscent of the Essential PH-1 phone, at least at first glance. The LED flash is also moved out of the visor.

If the images above turn out to be accurate—unless it is some prototype Google phone—the design appears to be quite an interesting departure from the previous Pixel A series phones. It somewhat aligns with the current Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 models despite the lack of a protruding camera housing. Still, if the pricing is similar to the earlier models in the lineup and Google doesn't increase the price as it did with the Pixel 9, it might be an exciting device to choose from the budget segment.

That said, it's very possible that this isn't the Pixel 9a, and even if it is, it may not retain the same form factor, as the expected launch is quite far away. Going by the history of previous models' launches, we expect the device to be launched sometime in Q2 of 2025.

