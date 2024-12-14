New Pixel 9a leak details every last spec of the upcoming mid-range handset

What you need to know

Pixel 9a full specifications surface way ahead of the launch, giving us every last detail.

The device will apparently ship with Tensor G4, a bigger 5100mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

It will ship with Android 15 out of the box and is expected to offer seven years of OS upgrades.

Google's next mid-range phone, the Pixel 9a, might still be many months from launch, but leaks are revealing everything the company is likely bringing to the table. The latest one includes every spec of the upcoming handset.

The leak comes from Android Headlines, which cites a wireless carrier source and is further corroborated by an unknown source — both detailing the forthcoming Pixel 9a specs in detail.

According to the leaked spec sheet, the Pixel 9a would be incorporating the latest Google Tensor G4 chipset — the same SoC that powered the Pixel 9 series. It will be paired with the Titan M2 security processor, and the configurations of the mid-range handset may include 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage

The device is believed to ship with Android 15 out of the box as opposed to Android 16, and, like the flagship series, Google may offer seven years of OS upgrades and security updates.

The expected dimensions from the leaked spec sheet show that the Pixel 9a will measure 154.7mm x 73.3mm x 8.9mm, making it slightly taller and wider than the previous iteration, the Pixel 8a. The device might also be slightly lighter, around 185.9 grams.

The display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, would measure around 6.3 inches and is an AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of up to 2700 nits. It is believed to feature Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The dual cameras at the back will have a 48MP primary lens accompanying a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the handset is likely to rely on a 13MP shooter.

A slightly bigger battery capacity will keep the lights on the Pixel 9a. It will host a 5100mAh battery with support for 23W charging alongside 7.5W wireless charging support. Lastly, the device may also feature an IP68 rating similar to the Pixel 9 series.

The handset is expected to cost $499 (the MSRP in the leaked sheet) and may be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, the latter two being the newest color additions. The spec sheet also confirms the model numbers and device availability in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and India markets.

In addition to the leaked specifications, we have also seen what the Pixel 9a would look like — thanks to recent real-life images, which are believed to be prototypes. This isn't the first time we have seen it, as a similar real-life image was spotted indicating that the iconic Pixel camera visor design at the back has been removed, and the Pixel 9a will stick to a flat, flushed camera design.