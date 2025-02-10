Alleged Pixel 9a cases might've solidified a major design change rumor

What you need to know

A set of leaked renders supposedly concern the silicone cases for the upcoming Pixel 9a.

The cases are seemingly void of any camera visor accommodations with will arrive in four colors: Peony, Obsidian, Iris, and Porcelain.

The Pixel 9a has been rumored to ditch Google's usual thick camera visor for a dual array that's flush to the back of the device.

Speculation states the device could drop on March 26.

Starting your week is a host of supposed cases for Google's next budget phone for the Pixel 9 series.

Google is expected to have a "Pixel 9a" up its sleeve this year and a leak by Android Authority might've spilled its alleged cases. The publication suggests the cases will arrive in four colors: Peony, Obsidian, Iris, and Porcelain. The cases are said to be "soft silicone" casing, but there's one thing that stands out: a lack of Google's camera visor.

The rear panel features a colored "G" for Google (depending on the color chosen) and a simple cutout for its camera lenses. Even from an angled view, the supposed Pixel 9a cases don't show any sort of accommodation for the thick visor that Google is known for.

Additionally, the left side of the renderings shows two bumps for the device's physical buttons. Those will likely be its power button and volume rocker. The opposite side seems relatively clean, void of any bumps.

The post alleges that Google will opt to deliver a "microfiber lining on the inside of the case," as well. Pricing for the four cases isn't yet known; however, there's speculation that they could sit at roughly $29.99 like the ones for the Pixel 8a.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Speaking of the Pixel 8a, those cases might not offer a raised rear portion, but the placement of the camera visor is completely open. The Pixel 8a offers a horizontal camera visor that runs the span of its rear panel width-wise. So, it makes sense that Google would want to show that off, but things appear different for its next iteration.

All of this is speculation until we hear from Google, but the latest case leak seemingly doubles down on that major Pixel 9a rumor from September. A set of Pixel 9a renderings surfaced, showcasing a budget Pixel without Google's usual camera bump/visor. Instead, the images showed a phone with a dual camera array that's flush to its back panel. Nestled beside that array will supposedly be its LED flash.

Most other elements appear similar to what we're used to: a flat display, flat sides, and rounded corners.

A couple of months later came a massive specifications leak that might've told us all we needed to know. The Pixel 9a is rumored to feature a 6.2-FHD Plus display, the Tensor G4 chip, and a 48MP primary camera.

While Google usually drops its budget Pixel A-series closer to the summer, things could kick off in March, instead. Rumors claim the Pixel 9a could debut on March 26 with pre-orders beginning one week beforehand. The device is also suspected to feature two configurations for $399 and $499 (256GB), respectively.