Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals, release date, and more

Finally: the MadeByGoogle announcement event kicked off this morning and gave us everything we need to know to preorder the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ahead of the official October 13th release date.

Just as we predicted weeks ago, the Google Pixel 7 is set to hit store shelves with a starting price of $599 and will be available in three colors: Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is confirmed to start at $899 and will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow varieties. At first glance, both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are almost identical to their predecessors, but with sleek metal visors to highlight those powerful camera lenses. Under the hood, however, is where things get particularly interesting.

The Pixel 7 series takes everything that impressed us about the Google Pixel 6 and makes it even better. I'm talking about an always-on 90Hz display (120Hz for the Pro), up to 72 hours of battery life, and the most intelligent Pixel camera software yet. And of course, there's the Tensor G2, Google's newest in-house chipset that is expected to deliver exceptional performance and unrivalled security. All of this in a flagship device that starts at $600? Count us in.

Our official review is obviously still forthcoming, but if you want to be first in line to get your hands on the Google Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro, keep reading for the best preorder offers available now. We'll update this list with more deals as they're released, so feel free to bookmark this page so you always know where you can find up-to-date information.

Preorder the Google Pixel 7

(opens in new tab) Get a FREE Google Pixel 7 with eligible trade-in at AT&T (opens in new tab) Kicking things off this morning is a trade-in deal that could get you a free Google Pixel 7 if you play your cards right. Starting now, new and existing AT&T subscribers can send in an old device and receive enough trade-in credit to make their new phone 100% free. Customers who opt for the Pixel 7 Pro instead will be eligible to receive up to $800 off with trade-in. Not too shabby for a phone that was literally just announced a few moments ago!

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: Up to $400 off with trade-in, plus a $100 gift card (opens in new tab) With brand new devices, it seems like trade-in deals are the name of the game. Best Buy is offering up to $400 off the Pixel 7 series when you send them an old device, plus they'll throw in a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card just because they can.

(opens in new tab) Save up to $700 with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch (opens in new tab) We love a good Verizon deal (opens in new tab), and this Pixel 7 preorder promotion does not disappoint. Send the carrier an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, and you could get up to $700 off the Pixel 7. Not a Verizon customer? Make the switch today and they'll hook you up with an additional $200 off.

(opens in new tab) Free $100 Amazon gift card with Pixel 7 preorder (opens in new tab) It took us some searching to find a solid Amazon deal, but it looks like the retail giant is offering a free $100 gift card when you preorder the Pixel 7 using the above link. The offer expires on October 23rd, so don't wait too long to make your move.

Preorder the Google Pixel 7 Pro

(opens in new tab) Get up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro with trade-in (opens in new tab) If you want to skip the standard model and go straight for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, AT&T is offering up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an old device and sign up or switch to an eligible unlimited data plan.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: Up to $400 off with trade-in, plus a $200 gift card (opens in new tab) Just like the Pixel 7 deal described above, if you send in your old device to Best Buy, you could get up to $400 off the Pixel 7 Pro. Customers who buy the Pro will also get a free $200 e-gift card to spend on goodies at Best Buy, simply for placing the order.

(opens in new tab) Get up to $700 off with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch (opens in new tab) Trade in an older device while signing up for an eligible unlimited plan, and Verizon will give you up to $700 in promo credits that you can use to seriously drop the price of the Pixel 7 Pro. The deal gets even sweeter if you're a new Verizon customer, since they'll give you an additional $200 for switching over from a competing carrier.

(opens in new tab) Free $200 gift card with Pixel 7 Pro preorder (opens in new tab) Naturally, the big A is offering a solid deal when you preorder the Pixel 7 Pro as well. Make your purchase before October 23rd and Amazon will throw in a free $200 gift card, which is plenty of cash to spend on a quality case or Pixel Watch.

