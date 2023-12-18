The Galaxy S24 Ultra could give the iPhone 15 Pro a run for its money

What you need to know

A new round of rumors suggests the Galaxy S24 Ultra pushes software above its predecessor with "more realistic" camera processing.

The device's usage of "Galaxy AI" will allegedly bring in several smart features to the device.

Leaks continue to say the device features a "far better" titanium than Apple and a flatter design that supposedly feels quite comfortable.

Another round of rumors has surfaced and speaks on the potential software prowess consumers may find in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The upcoming top-of-the-line flagship is rumored to push its software considerably over the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, according to X tipster Alvin's sources. Allegedly, the S24 Ultra will feature a camera processing that is "more realistic" than the S23 Ultra, with Samsung controlling the sharpening and saturation levels better.

However, Alvin adds that this could change once the software is finalized and in users' hands.

This follows a recent report suggesting its camera hardware won't differ too much from that of its predecessor. It appears the company will include an upgraded version of the 200MP primary lens featured on the S23 Ultra alongside a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom.

Several statements from a source about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. 👇✅️ The camera processing is more realistic than the S23 Ultra (although this might change in the final software), and Samsung controls the sharpening & saturation more properly.✅️ It's basically all about AI as… https://t.co/m97quhjiP9December 17, 2023 See more

The leak continues to say the S24 Ultra is "all about AI" as Samsung introduces its new Galaxy AI systems to the device. This is said to bring a slew of "smart features" for users to play around with.

Samsung officially teased new smart features that are primed for the Galaxy S24 through Galaxy AI. One such feature is "AI Live Translate Call," which is said to translate calls in real-time for you and whomever you're speaking with. The device's AI software will transcribe both sides while offering its information in an audio format, as well. There have also been rumors circulating that Samsung Keyboard is about to get a big AI boost with One UI 6.1.

Certain insider comments suggest the Galaxy S24's entrance into the AI era will include Samsung's model "Gauss," as well as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Lastly, Alvin cites their unnamed sources further by adding Samsung's use of titanium will supposedly look "far better" than what Apple debuted for its iPhone 15 Pro. Moreover, despite the company flattening the device even more, it's rumored to feel more comfortable in hand. This echoes what we've heard and seen previously about the phone.

Well-known X leaker Ice Universe doubled down on the current batch of rumors for the Galaxy S24, saying this is the company's "largest update in recent years." Additionally, they tease that there is a sure chance of the Galaxy S25 Ultra receiving a complete redesign in 2025.

All we can do is wait for Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S24 series, which is rumored to be on January 17 in San Jose, California.