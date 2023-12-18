Samsung Keyboard might level up with new AI smarts in One UI 6.1

What you need to know

One UI 6.1 could introduce a nifty tone feature to Samsung Keyboard, allowing you to fine-tune the vibe of your text with options like professional, casual, social, polite, and witty.

Taking cues from Gboard, Samsung's keyboard app might also dive into translation functionality.

Real-time language translation, wallpaper generation, and notes summarization are also some of the improvements expected to arrive with One UI 6.1.

Samsung's One UI 6.1 seems to be going all out with AI features, and even the Samsung Keyboard app seems to be joining the party.

According to TechDroider on X, Samsung Keyboard in One UI 6.1 will introduce a cool AI feature that will let you switch up the tone of your sentences.

You can likely turn on the feature called "Change tone" once you've typed a sentence to get suggestions. Options like casual, witty, and polite are on the table. If it rings a bell, it's because popular keyboard apps like Gboard and Microsoft's SwiftKey have already been rocking similar AI-powered tricks.

As shown in the screenshot below, you can highlight your text and transform your sentences into casual banter, witty remarks, or even professional pitches.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TechDroider / X) (Image credit: TechDroider / X) (Image credit: TechDroider / X)

Samsung Keyboard is also apparently getting another AI trick—the ability to translate text for you. If this pans out, you'll no longer have to switch between your current chat and Google Translate. That said, there's no word on when these capabilities will make their way to the public.

On top of these potential features, One UI 6.1 is rumored to flaunt a bunch of AI capabilities. We're talking AI-generated wallpapers, photo border expansion, live translations during calls, and even some voice isolation tech for those times when you want to chat without the annoyance of background noise.

Armed with the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors in some markets, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to bring a whole bunch of generative AI features to the table. These features might just be the secret sauce that will put the S24 a cut above the rest in the smartphone race.

Samsung has its own in-house large language model known as Gauss, and word on the street is that a bunch of AI features on the Galaxy S24 series are set to run on this AI model.