Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak shows a chunkier design and a flat screen

What you need to know

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could ditch the curved screen design in favor of a flat display, a departure from Samsung's previous approach.

The flat screen comes with a trade-off—the Galaxy S24 Ultra appears thicker in newly leaked images.

The move away from curved sides may impact aesthetics but addresses usability concerns, such as difficulties in installing screen protectors associated with curved screens.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is making an early appearance in leaked photos, giving us a taste of its design ahead of its expected launch in January 2024 alongside the other Galaxy S24 models.

X (formerly Twitter) user David Martin shared a bunch of real-world images, supposedly showing off the Galaxy S24 Ultra in silver and showcasing all the key hardware tweaks (via SamMobile). Ice Universe vouches for the leak, claiming these are legit images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra from every angle, front panel included.

#S24UltraÉste es el nuevo #S24 Ultra sin pantalla curva pic.twitter.com/6haBo4RohSNovember 16, 2023 See more

The biggest change with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the display, as far as these images and earlier rumors go. The glass panel still has a slight curve on the side edges, but it's much less pronounced than on previous Ultra devices, as recently noted by tipster @Onleaks.

Interestingly, these images seem to be consistent with a bunch of concept photos that surfaced earlier this month.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: David Martin / X) (Image credit: David Martin / X) (Image credit: David Martin / X)

Samsung's curved screens have been around for a while, but the company has been rumored to be finally ditching them for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While curved screens make phones look slimmer, they also make screen protectors harder to put on and can cause accidental touches.

Going for the flat display has its consequences, though; the Galaxy S24 Ultra is looking pretty chunky in these photos. The phone also has a boxy design, with the power and volume buttons on the right side.

The leaked images also reveal some details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera setup. The phone has a triple-camera system with an additional sensor and an LED flash, similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, these leaked images might not be the real deal. There's a chance they're one of those design prototypes that never make it to the real world. So, take the leak with a grain of salt.

We're just a few months from the Galaxy S24 series debut, and we're buzzing to see what tricks Samsung's got up its sleeve this time.