Three ways to preorder the Google Pixel 7 for $99 or less

If you're trying to figure out the best way to preorder the Google Pixel 7, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find three distinct ways to get Google's newest flagship phone for less than a Benjamin — or possibly even free — ahead of the official October 13th release date.

These offers are just a few of the many Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals that went live following the announcement event this morning, and the competition to earn your business is really heating up. Luckily, since the price of the Pixel 7 usually starts at $599, it's not terribly difficult to find a deal that'll drop the phone below that $100 mark. As usual with new devices, trade-in deals are the easiest way to save cash, so if you have a fairly recent Pixel or Samsung Galaxy S22 lying around, now's your time to shine. That being said, if you don't have a device to trade in, fear not. There are still deals out there that'll seriously discount the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro if you're willing to add a line to your wireless service or switch to a competing carrier.

Keep reading for links to these preorder deals. Did you miss this morning's event? Check out our Google Pixel event live blog to see everything that went down. If you want to save money on the first-ever Pixel Watch before it hits store shelves next week, check out our Google Pixel Watch preorder guide while you're in the neighborhood.

How to preorder a Pixel 7 for $100 or less

(opens in new tab) Get up to $700 off the Pixel 7 with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch (opens in new tab) That's right. Send Verizon an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, and the carrier will give you up to $700 in trade-in credits over 36 months. That offer alone could be enough to cover the full cost of the Pixel 7, but Verizon will also hook you up with an additional $200 if you switch from a competing carrier.

(opens in new tab) Activate a new line and get a Google Pixel 7 for $99 (opens in new tab) If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, simply activate a new line on an eligible data plan and purchase the Google Pixel 7, and the carrier will give you $501 over 24 months, effectively bringing the price of the smartphone down to just $99. This is a particularly great offer if you don't have a device to trade in.

(opens in new tab) FREE Google Pixel 7 with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab) New and existing AT&T customers are also able to receive a free Pixel 7 if they trade in an eligible device. All you need to do is preorder the phone with an eligible data plan, send in your old device within 30 days, then make three months of on-time service payments, and your credits will begin to pour in.

