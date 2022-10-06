Live
Made by Google 2022 live blog: everything we expect out of the Pixel event
We know a lot of new devices are expected to launch, including new phones, and a watch!
We’re a little more than 12 hours away from the latest Google event, where we’re expecting to officially learn everything there is to know about the latest Pixel devices. In addition to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch will finally make its debut, something our readers are very excited about.
Follow the Android Central team as we live blog Google's fall event. And until we actually start the blogging during the event, we're going to keep you updated on all the leaks leading up to it.
For now, read all about how you can watch the event and what to expect.
As expected, Google didn’t provide too much information about the Pixel Watch during its I/O 2022 Keynote. But it wasn’t long after the event concluded that we started to learn more about the Pixel Watch. Notably, a rumor suggested that Google would be using a processor from 2018, in the Exynos 9110, which was first released alongside the Galaxy Watch. However, subsequent rumors have suggested that Google will pair the 9110 with an unnamed co-processor, along with plenty of RAM and the most storage on an Android smartwatch.
We will have to see what the final result will really be, but for now, I think a lot of people feel like the below gif.
Shortly before Google I/O 2022 kicked off, Android Central was the first to report on and provide real-world pictures of Google’s first smartwatch. This confirmed a few things about the watch itself, such as the rotating crown, and two hidden buttons to provide various methods for interacting with the wearable. The provided images also gave us an indication of just how the Pixel Watch would stack up from a size perspective compared to the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch.
Even more excitedly, Google is finally, and we mean FINALLY set to release its first smartwatch. This has been rumored for years, and looks like it will be the perfect complement to your shiny, new Pixel 7 (or any Android phone). Since showing it off at I/O, Google has provided a few teasers here and there, complete with a “Design of Google Pixel Watch” trailer video, giving us an idea as to how the design came to be.
Folks, it's Shruti typing, AC's managing editor. I'll be on until tomorrow when the event goes live and honestly I already feel like I need a drink...maybe that's how I'll find another device that was "accidentally" left at a bar. Lmao. JK. Anyway, Andrew Myrick helped me write a bunch of stuff, so I want to kick things off.
It’s been a long five months since the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and even the Pixel Tablet were first teased at I/O 2022. Since then, we’ve seen an iPhone 4-like debacle with a Pixel Watch left in a bar along with more than a few different people getting some hands-on time with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prototypes. For whatever reason, it seems that Google just can’t figure out how to turn off that leaky faucet every year.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.