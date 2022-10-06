Made by Google 2022 live blog: everything we expect out of the Pixel event

We’re a little more than 12 hours away from the latest Google event, where we’re expecting to officially learn everything there is to know about the latest Pixel devices. In addition to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch will finally make its debut, something our readers are very excited about.

Follow the Android Central team as we live blog Google's fall event. And until we actually start the blogging during the event, we're going to keep you updated on all the leaks leading up to it.

For now, read all about how you can watch the event and what to expect.