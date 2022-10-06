Fitbit shows off Wear OS app ahead of the Pixel Watch launch

What you need to know

The upcoming Pixel Watch will feature some type of Fitbit integration.

The updated Play Store listing for Fitbit shows off the Wear OS app.

Google is rumored to offer up to six months of free Fitbit Premium for those that purchase a Pixel Watch.

We’re less than 24 hours away from Google’s big launch event, and while there have been plenty of unofficial leaks revealing details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, some official details manage to slip through the cracks now and then. This time, it’s all about Fitbit, which we expect to hear a lot about at the event.

If you head over to the Fitbit app on the Google Play Store, 9to5Google noticed that the listing appears to have been updated with new screenshots showing off the upcoming Wear OS app. The screenshots reveal a pretty full-featured application, as you can see what appears to be the screen for an in-progress workout that shows steps, calories, and time. At the bottom, we can see that two other screens are available via a swipe.

There are also views for various metrics, recent activities, sleep metrics, and a heart rate graph. At least one screenshot appears to be a possible tile, showing a step counter with a circular progress bar like what we’ve seen with Google Fit on Wear OS watches.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Fitbit ) (Image credit: Fitbit ) (Image credit: Fitbit ) (Image credit: Fitbit ) (Image credit: Fitbit ) (Image credit: Fitbit ) (Image credit: Fitbit )

As 9to5 points out, the listing also shows a slight redesign to the Fitbit smartphone app, with an oddly designed navigation bar at the bottom.

Additionally, it appears the Fitbit app is already gearing up for the Pixel Watch launch. When setting up a new device, the Pixel Watch shows up among the available devices (via Android Police). Selecting it doesn’t do much, however. It attempts to redirect you to a non-existent Pixel Watch app, which we expect to become available on the Play Store at any moment now.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Central ) (Image credit: Android Central )

Meanwhile, the Fitbit ECG app also looks like it's primed for the Pixel Watch launch.

Rumors have suggested that Google may offer users up to six months of free Fitbit Premium when they purchase a Pixel Watch, which is double what it already offers some new users. The Fitbit Premium subscription isn’t exactly cheap, and we’re not really convinced that it’s worth the price, so a six-month trial isn’t something to pass up.

Google will launch the Pixel Watch on October 6 at 10 am PM / 1 pm ET. Be sure to check out our live blog to catch all the news as it happens.