Looks like the Pixel Watch's battery won't be anything special

What you need to know

A new source says the Pixel Watch's battery is just under 300mAh in size.

That's equivalent to about one full day's usage and makes it similar to other Wear OS smartwatches.

The same source also says the watch will take about 110 minutes to charge from 0-100%, matching the Galaxy Watch 4's charging speed.

Since the dawn of the modern smartwatch, users have wanted longer battery life but don't want to give up the sleek looks or compelling features. If nothing else, it looks like Google's Pixel Watch won't be breaking the mold as it pertains to these areas.

A source told 9to5Google (opens in new tab) that the Pixel Watch (opens in new tab) will feature a battery size of "just under 300mAh." To put that into perspective, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 — that's the smallest model — packs in a 247mAh battery. The larger 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 sports a 361mAh battery, while the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) Pro could have a battery that's almost 600mAh.

In short, this means that Google is hoping to maintain a sleek and elegant-looking smartwatch (opens in new tab) without sacrificing features, as that battery size should be able to get through a full day's use, according to the source. That estimate comes with no specifics, so we're unsure if it includes sleep tracking or any specified workout times during the day. Most likely, though, such an estimate would include just the default features enabled plus a bit of workout time.

Not all is rosy, though, as that same source gave the estimated charging times for the Pixel Watch, which looks to be a bit disappointing. It's said the Pixel Watch will take about 110 minutes to charge from 0-100%, which puts it on par with the Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, watches like the Fossil Gen 6 (opens in new tab) charge from 0-80% in just 30 minutes. Most likely, Google is using a slower charging speed to improve battery health and longevity over the ownership of the watch, but it's still something that could prove problematic if you forget to charge your watch.