Forget the S24, Verizon will hook you up with a FREE Galaxy S23 Plus in exchange for any Samsung trade-in

Just a few short weeks ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, Verizon has launched an outstanding trade-in deal that might get you a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for 100% free if you play your cards right. Send Verizon ANY Samsung phone in any condition and the carrier will hook you up with $1,000 of promo credit over 36 months, enough to cover the entire cost of the super-balanced flagship. The only catch is that you'll also need to add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate data plan, but that's a small price to pay if you were planning to update your wireless service anyway. After all, the Galaxy S23 Plus was one of the best Samsung phones released last year, even if that position is about to be supplanted by its S24 counterpart.

✅Recommended if: you have an old Samsung phone lying around; you don't care about buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus when it comes out.

❌Skip this deal if: you want to be on the cutting edge of Samsung technology; you're happy with your current phone bill.

As we note in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review, this 2023 phone is all about balance, providing the efficiency of a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, excellent camera technology, and four Android OS updates guaranteed straight out of the box.

Although the unveiling of the Galaxy S24 is just around the corner, if past generations are any indication, we doubt that it'll be a truly dramatic overhaul of everything that made the S23 series great. In other words, if you don't care about getting the absolute latest Samsung technology, why not grab a free Galaxy S23 Plus from Verizon? Sure, we expect to see a bunch of Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals go live after the phones are revealed on January 17th, but you'll be hard-pressed to find another offer that gives you $1,000 of trade-in credit for any old Samsung phone.