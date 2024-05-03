Forget the 8a, this is the historic Google Pixel 7a deal that you've been waiting for — up to 50% off!

The big reveal of Google's new Pixel 8a is likely just a few days away, but if you don't need the newest device out there, why not save a bunch of cash with a great Google Pixel 7a deal? Best Buy is currently carving $150 off that 2023 midrange masterpiece, the biggest discount that the unlocked phone has ever received through the retailer. Activate the Pixel 7a through Best Buy and you'll score an additional $100 in savings, resulting in a total 50% discount.

That's pretty remarkable for a phone that we once called "the best Pixel Google has ever built", even if it's about to get supplanted by a newer model.

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $349 unlocked | $249 with activation at Best Buy Pick up the unlocked Google Pixel 7a from Best Buy and you'll instantly get $150 dropped off your purchase, plus an additional $100 discount if you activate the phone today. Best Buy is even throwing in three months of YouTube Premium for free.

The Google Pixel 7a boasts a vibrant and fluid 90Hz display with the efficiency of the Tensor G2 chipset (the same processor that powers the Pixel 7 Pro). You also get all of the exclusive software features that Pixel fans love, plus OS upgrades and security updates for years to come. Battery life isn't anything special, but we can still confidently say that the Pixel 7a is one of the best cheap Android phones on the market today, even as the Pixel 8a approaches.

Speaking of which, how will the upcoming Pixel 8a compare to its predecessor? Rumor has it that the phone will launch with an upgraded battery and the same Tensor G3 chipset that powers its more-expensive flagship counterparts. It also seems likely that the Pixel 8a will hit the streets with a $499 price tag come release day.

I'm sure we'll see some Pixel 8a preorder deals that lower that price, but if you want a cheap Pixel today and you don't care about all of the latest bells and whistles, this Google Pixel 7a deal from Best Buy is a wise choice.