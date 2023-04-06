Epic Verizon deal: Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 for just $10/month

The Samsung Galaxy A54 just hit store shelves this morning, and yet there's already an outstanding Verizon deal that makes the cheap Android phone even cheaper. Pick up the Galaxy A54 and add a line with any unlimited plan at Verizon (excluding Welcome Unlimited), and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with an excellent $139.99 off (opens in new tab) — no trade-in required and no strings attached.

That discount is enough to knock the price of the phone down to a mere $10 per month for 36 months, or about as much as two cups of coffee these days. This is a pretty impressive offer when you consider that the phone was literally just released today (April 6th), and it's already in the running for the top spot in our best cheap Android phones list.

The best Samsung Galaxy A54 deal so far

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB: $449.99 $10/month with new line at Verizon (opens in new tab) If you're a Verizon customer looking to make a change to your wireless service, we've got some good news for you. Add a line with any unlimited plan (except for Welcome Unlimited) and you can get the brand new Samsung Galaxy A54 for just $10 per month. Not too shabby for a phone that was just released earlier today.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

Just like its predecessor, the A53, Samsung's newest A Series phone packs a ton of near-flagship-level specs into a reliable mid-range package. I'm talking about features like a smooth-as-butter AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the efficient Exynos 1380 chipset, and some of the same AI-powered camera technology found in the S23 series. Plus you'll get four guaranteed OS upgrades and five years of security updates, enough to make the A54 your go-to device for a good long while.

If you're not a Verizon customer or you're simply looking for a different kind of promotion, check out our new guide to the best Samsung Galaxy A54 deals of the month, where you'll find trade-in discounts, free gift cards, and more.