Best Samsung Galaxy A54 deals of April 2023

The release date has arrived, which means the Samsung Galaxy A54 deals are beginning to pour in. If you want to get your hands on this mid-range smartphone and save some money in the process, you've come to the right place: all of the best offers on the web can be found below.

The latest in Samsung's affordable A series, the Galaxy A54 has everything you could ever want in a cheap Android phone (or any phone, for that matter), such as a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and the same AI-powered camera features that you'd expect to find in a flagship. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is also set to receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates, which means you could be using this mid-range smartphone for many years to come. Retailing for around $449.99, the Galaxy A54 was already affordable, but the deals below can make the cheap phone even cheaper. If you don't find anything today, check back later — we'll keep adding new deals as they go live.

The best Galaxy A54 deals on the web

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Just $10/month with new line at Verizon (opens in new tab) Verizon isn't messing around with their Samsung Galaxy A54 deal. Add a new line with any Unlimited plan (excluding Welcome Unlimited) and the carrier will slash $139.99 off the price of the phone, no trade-in required. That discount makes the A54 just $10 per month for 36 months!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449 with free $50 gift card at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Buy an unlocked Galaxy A54 from Best Buy and the retailer will simply give you a free $50 gift card that can be used on anything in the store, no strings attached and no action required.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449 with free $50 gift card at Amazon (opens in new tab) Not one to be outdone by the competition, Amazon is also giving away free $50 gift cards when you pick up an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54. Amazon has done these kinds of offers for new releases in the past, and we know that they're only good while supplies last — so don't wait too long.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Save up to $250 with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab) Samsung apparently decided to keep their preorder deal going for a little while longer, which means you can still save up to $250 if you pick up an A54 and and trade in. Get the max savings and you're looking at a brand new A54 for just 200 bucks! To sweeten the deal, Samsung is also throwing in three free months of ad-free Spotify Premium and six months of SiriusXM streaming.

Now that your new smartphone is on the way, don't forget to protect the AMOLED display with one of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 screen protectors!