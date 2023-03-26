Best Samsung Galaxy A54 screen protectors 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone that has some impressive features like a bright 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, three camera lenses in the rear including a 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro along with a 32MP front selfie camera, and the powerful Exynos 1380 SoC processor. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (some regions have more), the Galaxy A54 will meet most users’ needs yet won’t break the bank. Nonetheless, you want to protect the investment once you get one. That includes not only getting a solid case for the phone but also a good-quality screen protector.

Here are our picks for the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy A54

Supershieldz Tempered Glass View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Two-pack Get two for the price of one with the Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector. The brand has a solid reputation for producing quality screen protection products, and this one is no exception. Because it’s tempered glass, it goes on easily without leaving annoying bubbles behind in the process. Once it’s on, you’ll get protection against scratches, fingerprints, smudges, and more. iVoler Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Three-pack plus lens protectors With this set, you not only get three screen protectors so you have a couple of spares (or to share), but it also comes with camera lens protectors that fit over all three lenses, along with a night circle to wrap around it as well. All are made of tempered glass so they’re easy to go on using the alignment frame. The transparent glass provides sufficient anti-scratch protection for the gorgeous phone screen as well as the lenses so you can ensure top-notch photos. Mr. Shield Tempered Glass View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Three-pack Another solid brand in the screen protection space, Mr. Shield has already made a version of its popular screen protector for the Galaxy A54. Like others in its line, this one comes with a lifetime replacement, and it’s ultra-affordable, too. The protector goes on using silicone adhesives, which the company says ensures not only easy installation but also viewing clarity. QsmQam Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Three-pack plus lens protectors Already getting some solid ratings, the QsmQam tempered glass screen protector includes three in the pack along with a lens protector for protecting the three rear lenses as well. It comes with an installation frame to help with aligning the protector perfectly and promises full clarity of the phone along with maintaining touch sensitivity. Note that the lens protector is black so it will stand out on a lighter-colored case. Tuff Stone Self-Healing TPU Film View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Four-pack plus lens protectors If you prefer TPU film over tempered glass, the Tuff Stone package includes a pair of self-healing TPU film protectors as well as two anti-glare matte TPU film screen protectors. The matte finish is an especially interesting option to put on if you tend to use the phone a lot outdoors in bright sunlight, helping block light so it’s easier to read. Compatible with most cases, as a bonus, it also comes with a lens protector to cover all three back cameras and a spare. Liquid Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Universal for multiple devices Instead of getting a screen protector fitted specifically to this phone, consider liquid screen protection like this pack from Liquid Glass. It wipes on easily, providing coated nano protection using silica dioxide. There’s enough in the bottle for up to four devices, so when you’re done, you can use it for your tablet and smartwatch screen, too. The added invisible layer helps protect against scratches and shattering, increasing the strength of the glass.

Which is the best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy A54?

If you just picked up a new Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone, or you’re planning to do so, you’ll want a good quality screen protector for it. And there are a variety of options from which to choose.

If you want to go with traditional tempered glass and a reputable brand, you can’t go wrong with SuperShieldz or Mr. Shield, both of which have a solid reputation in the business. For TPU film, the addition of matte film with the Tuff Stone package is a nice option for those who work or spend a lot of time outdoors and want to be able to read the screen more easily without having to mess around with the screen brightness.

Liquid screen protectors are an interesting option. They are arguably the easiest to put on since you simply wipe them over the screen and wait for them to dry. Plus, one bottle goes a long way, maximizing the purchase so you can use it on other mobile devices as well. Liquid Glass is a solid brand in this space worth considering.

It’s still too early to tell if the Samsung Galaxy A54 will rank among the best Samsung phones, but it has potential. Either way, protect your investment so the phone will last for years and years, and hold its value once you’re ready to trade in or hand it to a friend or family member.