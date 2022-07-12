Don’t fold just yet! Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 Prime Day deal is a royal flush

When a phone screen starts to feel a little cramped, what do you do? Switch over to a tablet? Jump on a Chromebook? How about unfolding your phone to something larger, instead? Now you can with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 thanks to this amazing Prime Day sale that makes it an eye-watering $710 off (opens in new tab) the normal price.

Yes, there's nothing quite like unfolding your phone to reveal a tablet-sized 7.6-inch display inside complete with a hidden under-display selfie camera that's great for meetings and other video calls. Because it's got such a large screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab) is a joy to read on, watch videos on, or play games on.

When that display becomes too unwieldy, just fold it closed and get a slim 6.2-inch display that's surprisingly one-handable thanks to Samsung's purposeful design. Even the cameras around back are generally great, packing in a triple-camera array with a 2x zoom lens, main camera, and an ultra-wide camera.

Like the phone, this deal is larger than life

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 $1,089 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Feel the future in the palm of your hand with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a phone that unfolds into a tablet-sized form factor.

But that big screen isn't just good for consuming media. It's also great for business and art thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 3's ability to use the famed S Pen. You'll need to pick up a special S Pen (opens in new tab) for the Fold 3 separately — one that works specifically with the Z Fold 3's special foldable glass — to make the magic happen.

You'll be blown away by how authentic it feels to write on the Z Fold 3's big display with an equally large (and comfortable) S Pen. It's really something that needs to be used to fully appreciate, and it puts past Galaxy Note phones to shame thanks to the sheer size of the phone.

If that wasn't enough, Samsung's excellent software makes multitasking a breeze with a dedicated taskbar much like a PC has. Drag an icon to any corner of the screen to enable split-screen mode, or just float any window anywhere you'd like. The Galaxy Z Fold 3's powerful processor handles it like it's no big deal.

Ready to experience the future? The Z Fold 3 is waiting.