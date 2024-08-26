Do Pixel 9 cases fit the Pixel 9 Pro? Best answer: Yes! The Google Pixel 9 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro are similar in many ways, including their overall size and dimensions. This means that cases designed for one will fit the other, and vice versa. So, if you decide on the Pixel 9 and later want to upgrade, or you bought a case for one and then decided on getting the other, you don’t need to worry as it will fit.

What is difference between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro?

The Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro are two of four new phones Google announced at its Made by Google event in August 2024, joined by the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well. The two phones, as noted, are identical in look, size, and dimensions. They also offer virtually the same features and specs but for a few minor differences. Naturally, the Pixel 9 Pro is a slight step up from the entry-level Pixel 9.

When looking at the Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro, the latter has a much higher resolution and brighter screen, but both are 6.3 inches in size. The Pixel 9’s screen boasts 2,424 x 1,080 pixel resolution and the Pixel 9 Pro offers 2,856 x 1,280 pixel resolution. The latter is also a Super Actua LTPO OLED versus an Actua OLED. The Pixel 9 delivers up to 1,800 nits of brightness in HDR and 2,700 nits of peak brightness and the Pixel 9 Pro 2,000 nits of brightness in HDR and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s front camera is better at 42MP versus just 10.5MP in the Pixel 9 and the phone adds a 48MP Quad PD telephoto lens as well. There’s also an option for Super Res Zoom up to 30x with the main 50MP camera of the Pixel 9 Pro so you can get even better close-up shots from far away.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with more RAM at 16GB versus 12GB and there’s an option to get up to 1TB storage whereas the Pixel 9 taps out at just 256GB. This is useful for power users since neither phone has a microSD slot for expandable storage.

In terms of dimensions, both phones measure identical 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches, with the Pixel 9 weighing a single gram more at 198 grams versus 199 grams for the Pixel 9 Pro. But the weight has no bearing on how the cases fit. The cameras and side buttons are also identically placed, making swapping cases a cinch.

Bottom line: when it comes to protecting the Google Pixel 9 or Google Pixel 9 Pro with the best cases, they are interchangeable. One will fit the other. This opens the door to plenty of options, with many cases already available for the new devices. While both these phones are relatively affordable, you’ll still want to protect your investment right away with a solid and fashionable case. While you’re at it, look into one of the best Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro screen protectors, too.

Google Pixel 9 $799 at Amazon $799.99 at Verizon $899.99 at Best Buy An entry into AI The Google Pixel 9 is a solid device with a sizeable screen and thin design that affords access to all the Google Gemini goodies when it comes to searching, taking and editing photos and videos, and helping with everyday tasks. Plus, it boasts impressive specs, a generous battery life, and a durable design.

Google Pixel 9 Pro $999 at Amazon $999.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Verizon A slight step up The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a slight step up from the Google Pixel 9 with an improved screen in terms of both resolution and brightness, a better front camera, and more RAM and storage that gamers and multi-taskers will appreciate. But it’s by and large the same device, and the cases you buy for one will fit the other.