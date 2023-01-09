Visible deal alert: How to save 50% on your wireless service for a full year

Most folks know that signing up for any prepaid carrier can help you save a ton of cash on your wireless service, but Visible just launched a promotion that elevates the Verizon-owned company far beyond the competition. Bring your own device and switch to Visible from a competing carrier, and you can save $15 per month (opens in new tab) for an entire year when you use the code 15OFF12.

That's a whopping 50% off if you sign up for the basic Visible plan (usually $30 per month) or enough to make the more premium Visible Plus plan a mere $30 per month for an entire year. If your phone is eSIM-compatible, you can change over your SIM and activate the new service directly in the Visible app, a process that only takes a few minutes to complete (that said, if you need a physical SIM, they'll overnight one to you). Convenient and affordable? Count us in.

Save $15 on your wireless service every month for a year

(opens in new tab) Bring your own device and save $15/month for a year (opens in new tab) If you switch to Visible and bring your own device, you'll be eligible to save $15 per month for an entire year when you use the code 15OFF12 during checkout. This discount sends the price of the Visible Basic plan crashing down to just $15/month, while Visible Plus will be knocked down to $30/month. Both plans comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, a free mobile hotspot, and 5G/4G LTE data provided by Verizon.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

Visible is a digital-only prepaid carrier owned by Verizon Wireless. They offer two excellent wireless plans — Visible Basic and Visible Plus — both of which come with unlimited talk, text, and 5G/4G LTE data, an unlimited mobile hotspot, spam protection, and even free calls and texts to Mexico and Canada. The Visible Plus plan brings other premium features into the fold, such as unlimited international calling to over 30 countries and texts to over 200 countries worldwide, plus premium network data and monthly discounts on home internet.

This deal only works if you bring your existing device to the carrier, but if you're interested in picking up a new phone, check out our Visible buying guide to see what other excellent offers are available.

If you'd rather go with a traditional carrier, it's also worth noting that there are plenty of Verizon deals out there as well. Since Verizon owns Visible, you'll be getting the same great coverage either way.