Verizon myPlan customers can add Google One AI Premium for half price starting today

What you need to know

Verizon is adding Google One AI Premium as an optional perk for myPlan and myHome customers.

Google One AI Premium costs $10 when purchased through Verizon, half its standalone price.

Cloud storage and other benefits can be shared with up to five others, but AI features are limited to the primary user.

Verizon's myPlan and myHome plans allow customers to bundle different perks and services under one bill, and starting today, Google One AI Premium is available. Subscribers to the select Verizon mobile or internet plans can add Google One AI Premium for $10 per month, which is about half the usual $19.99 cost of the subscription from Google.

The company announced the offering in a press release earlier this week, but users can now add the perk to their myPlan or myHome bundles in the Verizon app or website starting today, Feb. 6. You can only add one Google One AI Premium subscription per plan. While certain features, like 2TB of cloud storage across Gmail and Google Drive, can be shared with up to five others — all the AI features are limited to the primary user.

Google One AI Premium unlocks access to Gemini Advanced and other newer models, including the Gemini 2.0 suite. It also enables custom Gems, Deep Research, and Gemini in Google Workspace apps.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Verizon introduced the "myPlan" pricing model back in 2023, and it received mixed reactions from subscribers. To some users, the myPlan offering keeps bills lean and without unwanted perks. However, others saw the move as a tactic to push people off grandfathered unlimited cellular plans, which were giving customers more perks for less money than a comparable myPlan.

Whether a myPlan or myHome plan will be a better deal than your current phone or internet plan will depend on what you need and how much you currently play. Focusing on the Google One AI Premium perk, it's hard to not like the offer. You'll save half if you subscribe through Verizon versus directly from Google.

It's the first AI-focused add-on to myPlan and myPlan, per the company. "As the first U.S. wireless provider to offer an AI-powered perk at an incredible value, we’re putting the future of AI directly into our customers’ hands, making everyday tasks easier via Google One AI Premium,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, who is the CEO of Verizon's consumer business.