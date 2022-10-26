This scary good Visible deal could save you hundreds on Android phones

If you want to save a scary amount of cash this Halloween, we've got just the Visible deal for you. The prepaid wireless carrier is currently running a Halloween-themed promotion called "The Switching Hour" (opens in new tab) that could get you massive discounts on smartphones, free virtual gift cards, and more, as long as you join Visible before midnight PST on October 31st. If you've been considering the wireless carrier for a while, I seriously can't think of a better (or spookier) time to switch.

Let's break down all of the advantages of this limited offer (get ready for some cheesy Halloween puns). For one, Visible is slashing a load of cash off some of the best Android phones around, from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (currently $310 off) to the S22 Ultra ($372 off). Additionally, as part of the deal you'll be eligible to receive a $200 virtual gift card to spend at stores online, plus you can sign up for a scary sweepstakes for a chance to win $1,031 (see what they did there?) and a free smartphone!

The catch is that you'll need to switch to Visible from a competing carrier to enjoy the benefits of the promotion, hence the clever name "Switching Hour". Do you want to bring your own device when you switch? While you obviously won't see the instant savings of buying a new phone, you'll be given a $50 gift card just for joining Visible's network.

Things are about to get spooky at Visible

(opens in new tab) Get up to 31% off smartphones, plus a free virtual gift card when you switch to Visible (opens in new tab) Switch to Visible before Halloween is over and they'll give you up to 31% off some of the most popular Android smartphones around. You'll also get a free $200 gift card that can be used almost anywhere online, plus the opportunity to win $1,031 (and a free phone) through the Switching Hour sweepstakes.

If you're still on the fence, remember that Visible is one of the best MVNO carriers around. They use Verizon's massive LTE and 5G network to bring you comprehensive coverage and unlimited data at a lower cost. Plans start at just $30 per month and come with unlimited talk and text, a mobile hotspot, and spam protection. You can also pay $45 per month for the Visible Plus plan and enjoy all of the above, plus 5G Ultra Wideband and unlimited international calling to over 30 countries worldwide.

This might be the scariest promotion you see all day, but if you're a Verizon customer, it might be worth checking out our list of the best Verizon deals of the month to see what the competition has to offer.