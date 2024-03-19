Mint Mobile launches new BOGO deal — here's how to claim three months of free wireless
Mint's back with more great deals.
It's typically pretty easy to find Mint Mobile deals that'll lower your phone bill, but you've probably never seen an offer quite like this. Switch to Mint Mobile from Verizon or AT&T and sign up for any three-month data plan, and the carrier will give you a second identical plan for 100% free.
Plenty of Mint Mobile deals hook you up with "free" wireless service, but this is the first BOGO opportunity I've ever seen from the carrier. All data plans are eligible for the deal — including the Unlimited plan — and since all of Mint's plans are just $15 per month for the first three months (for a limited time), this means that you can cover TWO users with excellent coverage for three months and only pay $45 upfront. Seriously.
<a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fbest-value-wireless%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"">Buy one plan, get a second plan FREE at Mint Mobile
Bring your number over from AT&T or Verizon and sign up for any three-month data plan, and Mint Mobile will hook you up with a second identical plan for 100% free. This BOGO offer will apply to any of Mint's plans, including the Unlimited tier (currently just $45 for three months).
All of Mint's data plans are powered by T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus you get unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, a free mobile hotspot, and much more. You're also only paying for three months of wireless service. If you decide you don't want to stick with Mint after that time, simply cancel your account and you'll only be down $45.
Need a new phone too?
Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: <a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fdevices%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s24%2F5418243%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"">
$800 $700, plus six months free with any six-month plan
If you need a new phone to pair with your new carrier, check out this deal that gives you $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 along with six months of free wireless when you sign up for any six-month plan at Mint. To put it another way, you could be getting an outstanding 2024 device and an entire year of phone service for as little as $33 per month when you pay using Affirm.
