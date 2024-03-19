Mint Mobile launches new BOGO deal — here's how to claim three months of free wireless

It's typically pretty easy to find Mint Mobile deals that'll lower your phone bill, but you've probably never seen an offer quite like this. Switch to Mint Mobile from Verizon or AT&T and sign up for any three-month data plan, and the carrier will give you a second identical plan for 100% free.

Plenty of Mint Mobile deals hook you up with "free" wireless service, but this is the first BOGO opportunity I've ever seen from the carrier. All data plans are eligible for the deal — including the Unlimited plan — and since all of Mint's plans are just $15 per month for the first three months (for a limited time), this means that you can cover TWO users with excellent coverage for three months and only pay $45 upfront. Seriously.

<a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fbest-value-wireless%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"">Buy one plan, get a second plan FREE at Mint Mobile Bring your number over from AT&T or Verizon and sign up for any three-month data plan, and Mint Mobile will hook you up with a second identical plan for 100% free. This BOGO offer will apply to any of Mint's plans, including the Unlimited tier (currently just $45 for three months). All of Mint's data plans are powered by T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus you get unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, a free mobile hotspot, and much more. You're also only paying for three months of wireless service. If you decide you don't want to stick with Mint after that time, simply cancel your account and you'll only be down $45.

Need a new phone too?