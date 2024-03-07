Mint Mobile drops their Unlimited plan down to just $15 per month for a limited time
That's 50% off your first three months of wireless service!
Mint Mobile deals are never too hard to find, but the T-Mobile-powered MVNO just dropped a new offer that deserves some extra attention. New customers who sign up for ANY Mint Mobile data plan during the promotional period will only pay $15 per month for the first three months — and yes, that includes the Unlimited plan. That means that a single upfront payment of 45 bucks will get you three months of unlimited talk, text, and data, a free mobile hotspot, and free calls to Mexico and Canada. Look at that price then look at your current phone bill: it's not a hard decision.
Mint Mobile New Customer Offer: All data plans are just $15 per month for the first three months
Sign up for Mint Mobile today and you'll get your first three months of service for just $15 per month. That drops 50% off the Unlimited plan!
The price will go back to normal after your first three months, but thanks to Mint's flexible plan system, you can use that time to switch to a cheaper plan or simply cancel your account altogether.
✅Recommended if: you're tired of your current phone plan; your area can found on Mint Mobile's coverage map; you're comfortable buying wireless service in bulk.
❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone bill; your area doesn't have good T-Mobile coverage; you need more than 40GB of data each month.
Powered by T-Mobile, Mint is an interesting MVNO carrier that requires users to pay for their wireless service in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time. Because you're buying in bulk, most customers end up saving a lot of money in the long run, especially when you pair your purchase of wireless service with one of the best Mint Mobile deals. There are no complicated contracts or hidden fees, and the flexibility of the plan system means that you can easily upgrade or downgrade your service when it's time to buy more. There's even a Mint Mobile free trial that lets you explore the service for a full week without interfering with your existing phone plan.
Need a new phone too?
Google Pixel 8 128GB:
$699 $399, plus six months of FREE wireless with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile
Need a new phone to go with your new wireless service? Skip the deal above and check out this offer that gives you $300 off the Google Pixel 8 AND six months of free wireless service when you bundle the phone with any six-month data plan at Mint. That means you could be getting an excellent flagship phone alongside a full year of wireless service for as little as $21 per month when you pay with Affirm.
- MVNO deals: Mint Mobile | Visible | Boost | Tello | Cricket
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.