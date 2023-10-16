The best Black Friday phone deals available NOW — discounted Pixel, Samsung, Motorola, and more

Believe it or not, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are just around the corner, so we're getting a head start by gathering all of the best phone deals into one easy-to-navigate guide. Picks from the minds of Samsung, Google, and beyond are already seeing considerable discounts, so keep reading to see if you can get your new favorite device for under the retail price.

For example, you can get a straight $200 off an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if you order the phone from Amazon today, or a free pair of wireless earbuds when you buy the new Google Pixel 8.

Many of the best Android phones are already included in the deal roundup, so take a look and see if you can check a few items off your holiday shopping list.

Of course, there are quite a few weeks remaining until Black Friday officially hits, so check back later if you can't find anything today: we'll keep adding new deals as they go live.

Editor's picks

1. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the better options if you don't want to break the bank, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, a surprisingly good camera, and a vibrant 120Hz display. Right now, Amazon is slashing 25% off the price of the phone, bringing it down to just $299.99. Price check: Best Buy - $299.99

2. OnePlus 10T 256GB: $699 $489 at Amazon The OnePlus 10T was one of my favorite phones of 2022, packing in a blazing-fast processor, even faster charging speeds, great cameras, and the usual set of amazing OxygenOS features. Plus, it's still on sale for under $500! Price check: Walmart - $599

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB: $699.99 FREE with new line at Verizon It may be a few years old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 still holds its own thanks to a powerful Snapdragon chip and some excellent camera tech. Right now, Verizon customers can grab one for FREE when they add a line with any Unlimited plan. Price comparison: N/A

4. Google Pixel 8 128GB: $898.99 $699, plus FREE Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon The Google Pixel 8 doesn't officially hit store shelves until October 12th, but you can preorder an unlocked model from Amazon today and get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro out of the deal. That's a value of $199.99! Price comparison: Best Buy (same offer)

5. Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $449 at Best Buy One of our favorite cheap Android phones that money can buy, the Google Pixel 7a is currently available from Best Buy with a $50 discount, but the retailer is also sweetening the deal by hooking customers up with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Premium and three months of YouTube Premium! Price comparison: Amazon - $449

Best Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: $1,919.99 $1,608.82 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is impressive, with two gorgeous screens, premium construction, and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Unfortunately, the Fold 5 is also quite expensive, which is why we're stoked to see this 16% discount from Amazon take over $300 off the price! Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,799.99 256GB / $1,919.99 512GB

Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $449.99 $409.99 at Best Buy Grab an unlocked Galaxy A54 from Best Buy and you'll get a $40 discount straight out of the gate, plus a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That's a pretty great deal for one of the best midrange smartphones on the market! Price comparison: Amazon - $409.99

Best Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $898.99 $699, plus FREE Pixel Buds Pro Pick up the Google Pixel 8 Pro through Best Buy today and you'll get a few pair of Pixel Buds Pro! That's a $199 value for simply ordering the unlocked phone, no strings attached. Price comparison: Amazon - $759 (256GB model only)

Best Motorola deals

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon Motorola's 2023 mid-range lineup is so much better than the old phones it used to make, and this Moto G Stylus 5G is proof of that. Great design, an included stylus, and a fast processor mean you don't need to spend a fortune to get a cool phone this year. Price check: Best Buy - $299.99

Motorola Razr Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy An apparent leftover from last week's major sale event, the Razr Plus is still seeing a $200 price drop when you buy the foldable phone from Best Buy. This deal is also notable since the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Razr's biggest competition, is no longer getting a discount through the retailer. In other woods, jump on this deal while you still can! Price comparison: Amazon - $899.99

Best OnePlus deals

OnePlus 10T 256GB: $699 $489 at Amazon If you're a power user then you'll want to look no further than the OnePlus 10T. This particular model is currently 30% off and includes a mind-blowing 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus 125W charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a great triple camera system. Price check: Walmart - $599

OnePlus 11: $799 $699.99 at Amazon Place your order today and get a OnePlus 11 for $100 off! It's packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the feature-rich Oxygen OS, and a gorgeous design you'll love to use every day. Price check: $699 at Best Buy

Black Friday FAQ

When do Black Friday sales start?

Although Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 24th (the day after Thanksgiving), sale events have been starting earlier and earlier each year. For better or worse, you can expect some retailers to start launching sales in late October or early November.

That being said, don't be shocked if some stores release one discount on November 1st then release an even deeper one on the official Black Friday. If you miss the official sale on Friday, don't worry too much: most retailers nowadays extend their sales through the holiday weekend (and even into Cyber Monday).

Suffice to say, we'll be monitoring all the best tech deals so you don't miss any major discounts on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and beyond.

Are Black Friday deals actually cheaper?

Definitely. As someone who's been working in the e-commerce space for almost a decade, I can confidently tell you that retailers will be dropping record-breaking discounts on some of the year's most popular tech during Black Friday 2023. It's just what they do.

And now that there are so many retailers to choose from, you'll find that most of the biggest providers of tech — like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart — will be competing for your business by trying to out-match each other's deals. That's why we'll be including Price checks in all of our deal guides so you know you're getting the best price.