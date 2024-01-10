Best Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals — how to buy and what to expect

The next Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for January 17th at 1pm EST, which means we're probably just a few days away from seeing the first batch of Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.

Although the flagship lineup hasn't officially been revealed yet, we have years of experience (not to mention a bounty of leaks and rumors) that have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect when it comes to the phones' price, specs, and availability. Keep reading to see some of the info we've gathered so far, and don't forget to bookmark this page: all of the best early deals will be added here once preorders go live.

Samsung Unpacked: Reserve the Galaxy S24 for a $50 credit and up to $970 off with trade-in — no payment required The phones haven't even been announced and yet you can already claim over $1,000 in savings if you reserve an S24 today. The best part is that the reservation only requires a name and email address; there's no commitment to buy if you change your mind later on.

Deals we expect

If our predictions are correct, the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17th will reveal the base model Samsung Galaxy S24, the S24 Plus, and the ultra-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. We don't have any official preorder information just yet, but based on our years of experience covering Samsung events, these are the types of offers that we expect to see.

Samsung: trade-in credit, free accessories, storage upgrades, exclusive color options Unsurprisingly, Samsung is usually the first site to share preorder deals when new Galaxy devices are unveiled. Expect to see some enhanced trade-in opportunities, bundle offers, and possibly even free accessories if you order from Samsung during the preorder period. Samsung is also almost certain to offer free storage upgrades when you preorder. That means you could get a 512GB device for the price of the 256GB version, a 256GB for the price of the 128GB, and so on.

Amazon: free gift cards, storage upgrades, bundle offers, trade-in credit It usually takes Amazon a bit of time to add new devices once they're announced, so don't expect to see the retailer to display their stock immediately. Once the retailer does start carrying the S24 series after the event, we'll probably see bundle offers that pair the phones with a free $100 or $200 Amazon gift card. Trade-in opportunities are also pretty likely.

Best Buy: free gift cards, trade-in opportunities, storage upgrades, streaming subscriptions Similar to Amazon, Best Buy will start carrying the S24 series at some point after the event and will likely pair preorders with free gift cards and enhanced trade-in credit. You also might score some additional savings if you activate the phone through a carrier.

Verizon: trade-in opportunities, storage upgrades, discounts with new line Verizon is usually pretty quick to the draw when new devices are announced, so we wouldn't be surprised if they were among the first to add S24 preorder deals to their site. Expect to see some free storage upgrades and excellent trade-in opportunities, especially if you're willing to add a line with the right data plan.

AT&T: trade-in opportunities, storage upgrades Like Verizon, AT&T is usually one of the first vendors to carry new devices like the Galaxy S24 series. Expect trade-in offers and serious discounts when you add an eligible line to your wireless account. A free storage upgrade is likely, plus there's a chance we'll see some kind of bundle deal.

S24 FAQ

When will the Samsung Galaxy S24 series be released?

We don't have a formal release date yet, but the three phones are almost certainly going to be revealed during the Samsung Unpacked live stream on January 17th. After the event, you'll usually have about two weeks to take advantage of preorder opportunities before the phones finally hit store shelves.

The Galaxy S23, for example, was unveiled on February 1st of last year and officially released on February 17th. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was also announced on July 26th, 2023 and released on the 11th of August. If Samsung decides to stick with this trend, we can expect the Galaxy S24 series to be released sometime around February 2nd.

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked?

Samsung Unpacked will kick off on January 17th at 1pm EST at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. For those who can't attend in person, you'll be able to watch the event live on Samsung's official YouTube channel. We'll also be running a live blog and sharing Samsung-related news throughout the day, so stick with us for all the most up-to-date information.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S24 cost?

No price information has been revealed just yet, but thanks to all the rumors and leaks we've received over the past few months, we have a pretty good idea of how the Galaxy S24 series will be priced out:

Samsung Galaxy S24: starting at $799

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: starting at $999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: starting at $1,199.99

If you're at all familiar with the S23 series, none of these prices should surprise you. Still, we won't know anything for sure until the Samsung Unpacked event on January 17th. In the meantime, you can go ahead and save some cash by signing up for the Galaxy Reserve program. Simply fill out the form with your name and email address and you'll score a $50 Samsung credit, no strings attached. You'll also be first in line to receive up to $970 of trade-in credit before the phones are even announced. There's no payment required today and there's no commitment if you change your mind after the event.