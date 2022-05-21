Best OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro screen protectors 2022

OPPO made waves with its gorgeous all-ceramic Find X5 and Find X5 Pro phones. You get a sublime AMOLED panel on either model, with impressive brightness, 120Hz refresh rates, and vivid color output. If you're in possession of either OPPO device, slap on one of these durable screen protectors to keep the screen intact. Our picks greatly reduce risk of breakage, cracks, nicks, and ugly fingerprint marks for your OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro's display.

Best OPPO Find X5 screen protectors

Ansxiy Tempered Glass for OPPO Find X5 (2+2 Pcs) Staff Pick Curved glass screen protectors are hard to come by, but thankfully you can get the fingerprint sensor-friendly Ansxiy Tempered Glass for your OPPO Find X5. This set of four includes two durable glass pieces to cover your phone's display and two protective films for the rear camera unit. Check Amazon HHUAN Screen Protector 4-Pack for Oppo Find X5 Bulk buy Save some cash when buying this four-pack of glass screen protectors for your Find X5. HHUAN's value pack features hydrophobic and oleophobic layers on top of each glass protector, repelling liquids and dirt build-up. View at Amazon IMAK Hydrogel Screen Protector for OPPO Find X5 Front and back IMAK's Hydrogel Screen Protector for the OPPO Find X5 has self-healing properties thanks to the hydrogel material it's made of. On top of covering the front, there's also a soft film that defends the ceramic back of your phone. $8 at Giztop DoAo Pack of 2 Tempered Glass Screen Protector for OPPO Find X5 Full glass coverage Looking for a screen protector set that offers tempered glass for your phone's camera lens? Look no further. The DoAo Pack of 2 offers screen guards for the main cameras as well as the Find X5's display. The tempered glass itself has been rated 9H for its level of hardness. Check Amazon TUTUO Soft TPU Screen Protector Compatible with OPPO Find X5 (2+2 Pack) Something flexible Not a fan of glass interfering with the Find X5's touch interface? The TUTUO Soft TPU Screen Protector is made of a malleable gel that allows for a more responsive touch. There are two films for the display and two more for the Find X5's unique camera setup. Check Amazon

Best OPPO Find X5 Pro screen protectors

FOXFETH Screen Protector for OPPO Find X5 Pro Staff Pick FOXFETH's offering may consist of just one screen protector, but it's enough to defend your Find X5 Pro's large QHD+ AMOLED. This robust tempered glass boasts curved edges for a snug fit and prevents fingerprint smudges. View at Amazon soliocial Hydrogel Film Compatible with Oppo Find X5 Pro User-friendly The soliocial Hydrogel Film has the ability to repair itself should you end up scratching it. This Oppo Find X5 Pro screen guard is designed to make your life easy, including the simple installation process. View at Amazon TingYR Tempered Glass for Oppo Find X5 Pro (2 Pack) Two for one The TingYR Tempered Glass two-pack brings good value to the table. You get a duo of waterproof Oppo Find X5 Pro screen protectors for the price of one, with full coverage thanks to the rounded corners. View at Amazon HHUAN Screen Protector 5-Pack for Oppo Find X5 Pro Economies of scale Benefit from the economies of scale when grabbing this HHUAN Screen Protector five-pack for your Oppo Find X5 Pro. Even if you break one or two during installation, you'll have plenty of tempered glass films to spare for emergencies. View at Amazon FZYM Case + 2 Pack Screen Protector for Oppo Find X5 Pro Another bargain Thrifty hunters will enjoy this PU leather wallet case from FZYM as it comes with two tempered glass screen protectors. At the price of a single Find X5 Pro screen guard, this one's a real steal. View at Amazon

Safeguard those stunning AMOLED panels

The OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are marvelous devices in terms of looks and usage. Unfortunately, accessories such as screen protectors and phone cases for the Find X5 series are really hard to come by. Owing to the series' limited release, none of the major brands cater to OPPO's ceramic flagships. So, you're left with a lackluster collection of display-protecting products to start with.

Both OPPO phones do come with a TPU film installed out of the box. However, it's always a good idea to have extra screen protectors lying around. You might also favor tempered glass over plastic films, which is another reason to consider purchasing one of the best OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro screen protectors.

For the Find X5's smaller 6.55-inch AMOLED display, our top pick is the Ansxiy Tempered Glass (2+2 Pcs). It is the highest-rated screen guard for the OPPO Find X5, so you'll be pleased with this crowd favorite. There are two sets of screen protectors included, one for the display and the other for the oblong camera island. If you prefer soft films for better touch screen response, the self-repairing IMAK Hydrogel Screen Protector will serve you well.

As for the larger OPPO Find X5 Pro, FOXFETH's tempered glass protector is a great choice. With rounded corners and a 9H level of hardness, this is one tough cookie. Meanwhile, soft film lovers should opt for the soliocial Hydrogel Film instead. Not only does it heal on its own, but it is also incredibly easy to install by yourself and repels fingerprints, grime, and other dirt.