Best OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro cases 2022

The OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro sport striking ceramic designs that set them apart from any other phones out there. While they do look stunning, you need a sturdy case for your Find X5 and X5 Pro to prevent that beautiful ceramic from shattering. A drop or a bump could be disastrous, so grab one of the best phone cases that we could find.

Protect that OPPO Find X5 with these great cases

OPPO Find X5 Kevlar Case View at Amazon Bulletproof vest OPPO's original Kevlar case is a fantastic phone cover. Since the material is used in police vests to deflect bullets and knife stabs, there's nothing more durable out there for your Find X5. Sturdiness aside, its slim fit is just the cherry on top. Foluu Silicone Case for OPPO Find X5 Check Amazon Drastic makeover Foluu's silicone hard case gives your Find X5 a complete makeover. It comes in soothing matte shades like purple and blue. The shockproof cover has a microfiber lining, keeping the inside scratch-free. iCatchy Leather Wallet Case for OPPO Find X5 Check Amazon Trendy wallet case Who says leather wallet cases have to be boring? This splashy number from iCatchy has plenty of slots and compartments for your cards, and there's a folio to protect your Find X5's screen from damage. Cresee Transparent Case for OPPO Find X5 Check Amazon Show it off Reinforced corners and a hard TPU build make the Cresee Transparent Case a fine selection for your OPPO Find X5. This see-through phone cover lets you boast the Find X5's daring design without risking your phone's life. FTRONGRT Case for OPPO Find X5 View at Amazon Snazzy look The handsome FTRONGRT Case imitates carbon fiber and features a blend of patterns on the rear. Overall, you get a cool aesthetic and the textured back adds grip to your slippery Find X5.

Best OPPO Find X5 Pro cases

Osophter Clear Case for OPPO Find X5 Pro Check Amazon Almost bare Osophter makes some of the best affordable clear cases for phones. This clear phone cover for your Find X5 Pro puts its goods on display while keeping the device safe and secure. Its corners have been hardened to endure shocks and falls. Cresee Thin Case for OPPO Find X5 Pro Check Amazon Slim and trim Cresee's Thin Case for the OPPO Find X5 Pro slides on like a glove. It looks impressive and revamps the phone's shiny ceramic look with a soft silicone finish. Your phone won't slip off surfaces in this phone cover. OPPO Find X5 Pro Kevlar Case View at Amazon Hardened defenses Happily, OPPO makes the same Kevlar case for the upper-tier Find X5 Pro as well. Not only does it offer next-level protection, but it also looks incredibly slick in hand. Foluu Wallet Case for OPPO Find X5 Pro Check Amazon Businessperson's case Get the Foluu Wallet for your Find X5 Pro to accommodate a plethora of cards, cash, coupons, and other scraps and oddments. You can fold the folio cover to use it as a kickstand in a pinch, making it mighty useful. FTRONGRT Case for OPPO Find X5 Pro View at Amazon Budget carbon fiber If you can't afford the first-party Kevlar case, the FTRONGRT Case for OPPO Find X5 Pro serves as a decent lookalike. You don't get anywhere near the same level of durability, but it looks and feels nice enough as an average phone case. Foluu Metal Case for OPPO Find X5 Pro Check Amazon Rugged protection You get some seriously heavy-duty security for your OPPO Find X5 Pro with the Foluu Metal Case. It comes in three metallic shades with spiderweb-like lines all over. There's even a hole for straps and lanyards, making it easier to carry this chunky case.

Suit 'em up with these fine cases

While there aren't many name brands offering phone covers for the OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, you still get a diverse set of options. They range from clear to thin ones, from rugged to wallet options, and good old monochrome silicone cases as well. For both the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro, our favorite ensemble is OPPO's very own Kevlar case. It's durable, looks fantastic, and doesn't bulk up your phone. The only downside is its exorbitant price.

In terms of its powerful internals as well as its stunning exterior, the Find X5 and X5 Pro qualify as some of the best Android phones out there. If you would like to show off the beautiful glazed ceramic body of either OPPO phone, you should buy a clear case. Be sure to get a reinforced hard clear case over the regular soft ones, as those risk damage and tend to yellow over time. Both the Cresee and the Osophter transparent cases are good choices to go for. If you want to spice things up a bit, buy a good-looking PopSocket to go with your style.

Once you're done shopping for phone covers, move on to another must-have accessory, which is a screen protector. These are staples that are necessary to prolong the lifespan of your OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. Since neither device has a headphone jack, it is a good idea to grab a nice pair of wireless earbuds as well.