The best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals — early discounts and what to expect

The wait is over: Google has officially revealed its newest lineup of flagship phones, so if you're ready to buy the Pixel 9, you've come to the right place. Whether you want the base model Pixel 9, the super-powered Pixel 9 Pro, or the sizeable Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, I've gathered all of the best early deals on the web (so far) into this guide.

The Made by Google 2024 announcement event just kicked off moments ago, so I'm still waiting for the majority of preorder offers to go live. That said, you can expect to find loads of trade-in opportunities to go live over the next few hours, alongside storage upgrades, free gift cards, and more. If you can't find what you're looking for yet, feel free to bookmark this page and check back later: I'll keep adding new deals as I find them.

Google Pixel 9 deals

Scheduled for release on August 22nd, the base model Google Pixel 9 is set to start at $799 for the 128GB version and $899 for the 256GB phone. Both configurations boast 12GB of RAM straight out of the box, plus you'll enjoy the efficiency of the new Tensor G4 chipset alongside an improved 4,700mAh battery and loads of AI-powered software features.

Note: Preorder deals will continue to go live throughout the day, so check back later if your retailer-of-choice isn't advertising its offer yet.

Google Store: free $100 store credit, up to $800 off with trade-in The Google Store is kicking off the preorder festivities with a deal that gets you a free $100 voucher, plus up to $800 of trade-in credit, when you purchase and activate the Google Pixel 9 through its site.

Best Buy: free $100 gift card, plus up to $800 off with trade-in Preorder the Google Pixel 9 from Best Buy and the retailer will set you up with a free $100 gift card. There's also some enhanced trade-in credit up for grabs that could get you the phone for free.

Google Pixel 9 Pro deals

For the first time ever, the Pixel 9 Pro is the same size as the base model Google Pixel 9 — but fear not, things still look quite different under the hood. The Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, plus you get an improved 42 MP front camera system and a telephoto lens (another first for Google devices). The Google Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB version, and there's also a more-expensive 1TB version if you need additional storage. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is set to hit store shelves on September 4th.

Google Store: free $200 store credit, up to $800 off with trade-in Preorder the Pixel 9 Pro directly from the Google Store and you'll get a free $200 credit to spend on accessories and other essentials. There are also some additional incentives when you activate through a carrier on Google's site, such as an $800 discount with eligible trade-in.

Best Buy: free $200 gift card, up to $800 off with trade-in Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro through Best Buy and you'll get a free $200 gift card with your purchase. There's also up to $800 of trade-in credit available, which could put a serious dent into the price of this $999 phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

Probably the most surprising smartphone announced during Made by Google 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL picks up where Google left off with the Pixel 4 XL years ago. It's essentially a bigger version of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a 6.8-inch LTPO display, 16GB of RAM, and a slightly larger battery. The XL phone starts at $1,099 for the 128GB version, or you could go up to 1TB to get more storage. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is set to hit store shelves on August 22nd.

Google Store: free $200 credit, up to $800 off with trade-in If you want the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL, preorder it straight from the source and you'll get a $200 store credit plus up to $800 off when you trade in and activate the phone through your carrier of choice.