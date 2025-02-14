Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has slashed 42% OFF our beloved Motorola Razr Plus (2024) — this weekend only!

The Android Bot next to the Motorola Razr Plus 2024
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Those looking for a great foldable phone deal won't be disappointed with this next entry. As part of Presidents' Day sales event, Best Buy and other retailers have cut 42% off the 2024 Motorola Razr Plus, which will save buyers $420 off the normal purchase price. This is a great foldable phone with a useful, good-looking cover display, 256GB of storage, and an excellent design with a beautiful faux leather back. Plus, it offers really smooth performance and a pretty solid offering for updates, offering buyers up to a few years of use.

While multiple retailers are offering similar sales prices on the 2024 Razr Plus, you can get this deal at Best Buy for all three colors: Hot Pink, Spring Green, or Midnight Blue.

Motorola Razr Plus 256GB (2024): $999.99 $579.99 at Best Buy for Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day sales have gone live at many different outlets, offering great phone deals for those who know where to look. One such deal includes 42% off the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) at Best Buy, which is a great deal on a premium foldable phone. This particular discount is for the 256GB configuration, and it's also available in each of the device's three color schemes.

Price comparison: Amazon - $579.99 | Walmart - $759.99

View Deal

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a great foldable phone with a good-looking, useful cover display; having a phone with peak-level performance is a priority for you; you want a phone with an overall good-looking design.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone with a telephoto camera like past generations; you aren't much of a cover screen user or you don't want a foldable phone.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus is a great pick as far as foldable phones go, boasting really powerful, smooth performance and clear crisp displays. In particular, the Razr Plus is our pick for the foldable phone with the best cover display, offering substantial improvements to usability from the phone's past generations. We also love the overall feel and design of the Razr Plus with its faux leather backing, along with the easy-to-use Hello UI, three years of OS upgrades and four years of software updates.

We also liked this release from Motorola because the folding crease has nearly disappeared with this generation. It also includes a 4,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

