Best Buy's Presidents Day sale drops the Google Pixel 8 into Black Friday territory
Presidents' Day is almost upon us, and Best Buy is marking the occasion by offering some of the best Google Pixel 8 deals we've seen since the Black Friday sales last fall. Head to the retailer's site now and you'll score a sweet $150 off the top-rated flagship, plus up to $325 off when you trade in an old or broken device. That's a return to the Google Pixel 8's lowest price ever, and all you need to do is add the device to your cart to receive the savings.
Google Pixel 8 128GB:
$699 $549 at Best Buy
Pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 8 from Best Buy and you'll save a straight $150 on your purchase. To make the deal even sweeter, you'll also be eligible to receive up to $325 off when you trade in, plus a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, courtesy of Best Buy. True, there are some better Google Pixel 8 deals out there if you can meet the eligibility requirements, but if you're just looking for a good old-fashioned no-strings discount, this offer from Best Buy is tough to beat.
Price comparison: Amazon - $549 | Google Store - $549
✅Recommended if: you want one of the best Android phones that Google has ever produced; you want great camera performance and software support; you like to buy your phones unlocked.
❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the Pixel 8 Pro; you're eligible for a trade-in or carrier deal; you prefer Samsung phones.
The Google Pixel 8 may be last year's flagship, but it's still an outstanding device, coming complete with the efficient Tensor G3 chipset, a compact design with a vibrant 120Hz display, and seven OS updates guaranteed. Like all of Google's latest releases, the camera quality here is top of the line, plus you get all of those AI-powered software features that everyone has been talking about.
Of course, if you're willing to spend a little more, you may want to consider upgrading to the Google Pixel 8 Pro, especially if you can find a good deal. Speaking of which..
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB:
$999 $799 at Best Buy
If you can afford it, we recommend going with the Pixel 8 Pro over the base model Pixel 8. You get the same custom processor and years of software support, but the Pro is also beefed up with a larger battery, new temperature sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. The best part? It's currently $200 off at Best Buy.
Price comparison: Amazon - $799 | Google Store - $799
