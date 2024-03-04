Amazon drops record-breaking discounts on the entire Galaxy S24 lineup (finally!)

Samsung's latest flagship lineup has been out for about a month, but outside of the preorder period, we haven't seen that many Galaxy S24 deals come down the pipeline — until now. For the first time ever, Best Buy and Amazon are both dropping considerable discounts on the flagship series, making the three unlocked phones cheaper than they've ever been. The base model Galaxy S24, for instance, currently starts at $699.99, while the Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are selling for as low as $849.99 and $1,149.99, respectively.

Sure, you can probably find better Samsung Galaxy S24 deals if you do a trade-in or upgrade your wireless service, but if you like to buy your Android phones unlocked, this is an awesome opportunity.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon The base model Galaxy S24 proves that great things can come in small packages, with a vibrant 6.2-inch AMOLED display, custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. You can currently grab the unlocked S24 for $699.99 from Amazon with no strings attached, or activate the phone through Best Buy today and get an additional $50 off. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99 | Samsung $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon Although it's often referred to as the "middle child" of the bunch, the Galaxy S24 Plus truly shines in its own right, thanks to a hefty boost in RAM and a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ display. You also get the same AI features, software promise, and Snapdragon chipset found in the other two S24 phones, plus a $150 discount at both Best Buy and Amazon today. Price comparison: Best Buy - $849.99 | Samsung - $999.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is probably the most powerful Android phone that you're likely to find in 2024, with unrivalled software and camera performance, a sophisticated anti-glare flat display with built-in stylus, and enough software support to keep device relevant into the 2030's. The biggest issue we have with the S24 Ultra is its steep price tag, so this $150 price drop is music to our ears. Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,149.99 | Samsung - $1,299.99

