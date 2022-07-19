AC Podcast 574: TikTok nail salons

Nick's review of the Nothing phone (1) is on our site! The podcast crew interrogate him further and try to better understand the phone's role in the market. They also talk about Gen Z's affinity for TikTok and Instagram, new wearables rumors, and more.

Links:

Nothing phone (1) hands-on: A basic phone that gets the basics right

Nothing phone (1) needs more than a great design to succeed

Nothing phone (1) appearance on the US store hints at a potential release?

Google could lose Gen Z to TikTok and Instagram someday — here's why

Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro appear in Samsung's Wearable App

Sponsors:

Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.