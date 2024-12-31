A massive leak seemingly reveals official OnePlus 13R renders and colors

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13R appears to have leaked in its only two colorways ahead of its Jan. 7 launch.

Leaked renders show the OnePlus 13R in impressive detail, revealing virtually every angle of the unreleased device.

The renders confirm that the OnePlus 13R will be largely similar to the OnePlus Ace 5, with a few minor differences.

Ahead of the OnePlus 13R's official launch, set for Jan. 7, 2025, a massive leak revealed renders showing every angle of the upcoming midranger. The images were shared by Arsène Lupin on X (formerly Twitter) and show off what appear to be the only two OnePlus 13R colorways (via GSMArena). While the official names of each color option aren't known, they look like versions of silver and space gray.

OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus 13R for a few weeks now, and revealed some information about the device. However, we don't know as much about the OnePlus 13R as the OnePlus 13, which is already available in China. Instead, the OnePlus 13R is likely to be a global rendition of the OnePlus Ace 5. With that being said, some already-known differences — like the smaller battery capacity — prove that the OnePlus 13R isn't a perfect rebrand of the Ace 5.

Previously, OnePlus only shared a cryptic, zoomed image of the OnePlus 13R's camera bump and rear chassis. This is the first time we've seen a complete look of the OnePlus 13R, if these leaked renders are indeed accurate. It represents a significant design change for OnePlus' midrange phone. The OnePlus 12R had a slim, curved design language that has been ditched for a boxy and rectangular look.

The display and back panel both appear to be flat, marking a long-overdue shift from OnePlus' curved screens. The entire smartphone market is moving in this direction, with Samsung, Google, and Apple, all releasing phones with a rectangular chassis.

Otherwise, the OnePlus 13R looks like it'll keep a few OnePlus staples — as expected. For starters, there's the circular camera bump and the etched OnePlus logo on the back. You also get the OnePlus alert slider and a physical SIM card tray.

Beyond these leaks, OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 13R will feature a thin form factor and a 6,000mAh battery capacity. Additionally, an early Amazon listing revealed it'll be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. To learn more about the OnePlus 13R, you'll need to tune into the Jan. 7, 2025 launch event.