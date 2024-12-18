The OnePlus 13R is a thin midranger with a 6,000mAh battery arriving January 7

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13R is officially confirmed to launch in the U.S. and Canada next month.

The midranger will launch alongside the OnePlus 13 and the new colorway of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

While we know a few details about the OnePlus 13R now, more will be revealed at the Jan. 7 showcase.

OnePlus confirmed what was expected following the brand's official OnePlus 13 launch announcement: the midrange OnePlus 13R will debut alongside its flagship counterpart on Jan. 7, 2025. The budget smartphone appears to be visually similar to the OnePlus 13, but unlike the higher-priced model, not much is known about the OnePlus 13R ahead of its upcoming launch.

Notably, OnePlus is announcing that the OnePlus 13R will feature a thin, 8mm chassis while packing a large battery. The OnePlus 13R is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 12R's 5,500mAh capacity.

The smartphone will be available in two colors: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. It'll presumably launch with OxygenOS 15, as OnePlus describes a "lighter-than-air operating system." Major specifications, including the device's processor, were not mentioned. Instead, the OnePlus 13R is described as having "blistering flagship-level performance."

With that being said, the OnePlus 13R will almost certainly feature a downgrade from the regular OnePlus 13's Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-a-chip. Last year, the OnePlus 12R still featured a flagship processor — it was just a year-old iteration. If that tracks for this year, we could be seeing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power the OnePlus 13R.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We'll learn more details about the OnePlus 13R at the OnePlus 13 series global launch event on Jan. 7, which will also feature reveals of the OnePlus 13 and a new color for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The company says the OnePlus 13R will be sold in the U.S. and Canada, but did not disclose a price.