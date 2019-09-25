What you need to know
Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that over $100 has been spent on the Oculus Store. He also added that over 20 percent of that money has come through the Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest was the focus of the beginning of the keynote on day one of the event.