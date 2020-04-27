The prevalence of software updateable earbuds and headphones mean that just like your phone and laptops, earbuds get better with time. For its Galaxy Buds, Samsung has just rolled out an update enabling new scenarios that were previously exclusive to the newer Galaxy Buds Plus.

Here's what's new for the Galaxy Buds:

Swift Pair Compatibility: Samsung's devices work well with Microsoft's software, and this update makes that even more true for the Galaxy Buds. The company is making its headset Swift Pair compatible. What that does is speed up pairing by initiating it automatically once your buds and the Windows PC in question are in proximity to each other.

Ambient Sound: Samsung has added an Ambient Sound feature, letting users tune in and out of their surroundings. If you choose to, your headphones can block out all the external sound. If you'd rather remain aware, you can trigger that as well. It's enabled by the external microphones of the earbud, and it works whether you have one or two earbuds in.

Gestures support: Samsung has added a new Tap & Hold gesture to the Galaxy Buds for quick launch Spotify access. Repeating this gesture will conjure up another Spotify playlist, just in case you weren't satisfied the first time.

These new Galaxy Buds features are available starting today.

