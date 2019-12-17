On December 17, 2019, OnePlus celebrated its sixth-year anniversary. In the past six years, we've seen the company challenge the mobile market by producing 13 phones that provide some of the best value and specs that Android has to offer.

Recently, we've even gotten a peek at what OnePlus has been working on for next year, including the OnePlus 8 which is rumored to drop the pop-up camera for a hole-punch display. Plus, there have even been leaks of a new mid-range phone that the company has been working on, called the OnePlus 8 Lite.

However, we now know that OnePlus is working on something new we've never seen from the company before — a concept phone named the OnePlus Concept One. The phone will first debut at a special event during the next CES in January 2020.