- OnePlus will unveil its first-ever concept phone at CES on January 7, named the "OnePlus Concept One."
- The OnePlus Concept One will be the first in a series of concept phones from the company.
- OnePlus celebrated its sixth anniversary on December 17, 2019.
On December 17, 2019, OnePlus celebrated its sixth-year anniversary. In the past six years, we've seen the company challenge the mobile market by producing 13 phones that provide some of the best value and specs that Android has to offer.
Recently, we've even gotten a peek at what OnePlus has been working on for next year, including the OnePlus 8 which is rumored to drop the pop-up camera for a hole-punch display. Plus, there have even been leaks of a new mid-range phone that the company has been working on, called the OnePlus 8 Lite.
However, we now know that OnePlus is working on something new we've never seen from the company before — a concept phone named the OnePlus Concept One. The phone will first debut at a special event during the next CES in January 2020.
While OnePlus has not revealed any of the specifics on the phone, such as the design or hardware that will be used, it has made it clear that this will only be the "first in a series" of concept phones.
The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus' commitment to applied, innovative technology - bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more "burdenless" experience. The OnePlus Concept One, demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.
Could we possibly see the very first OnePlus foldable at CES next month? Perhaps, or maybe this could be something even more radical. For now, we'll just have to wait, but thankfully CES is less than a month away and all will be revealed on January 7.
