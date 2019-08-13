What you need to know
- OnePlus has revealed the logo for its upcoming TV, which will be called the OnePlus TV.
- In a blog post, OnePlus went into detail on how it came up with the logo.
- The TV is set to make its debut sometime next month, and will be targeted at China and India.
OnePlus has dabbled in tech and lifestyle accessories over the years, but its core product has always been the smartphone. That's set to change sometime next month as OnePlus plans to unveil its first TV. We've heard rumors of the OnePlus TV earlier this month, and in a blog post, the company has revealed the logo for the upcoming TV and confirmed that it will simply be called the OnePlus TV.
OnePlus says it stuck to its "core values" when coming up with the name and logo for the OnePlus TV, and has gone into some detail over the design process:
We were inspired by classic geometric progression, which can be seen from so many classic art forms, such the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos. And looking closer, you can tell that the we've used the same thickness for both logo and the letters to ensure an aesthetics of "symmetry" and "unity".
We've seen a couple of options in the industry when it comes to logo design for a new product - either using the same logo as the brand logo or designing a brand-new one. We simply added a "TV" behind our brand logo; however, there's some thought behind it: We've explained the meaning behind "OnePlus" – "One" represents "at the moment" and "Plus" means endless possibilities for the future, and we sort of made a tribute to this concept when we designed this logo – this is our OnePlus way to show the world that it is our first step to explore the endless possibilities in a broader spectrum.
There's no official confirmation on when we'll see the TV — with OnePlus only stating that it is "coming soon" — but based on a leak over the weekend by the ever-reliable Ishan Agarwal suggests the TV will make its debut sometime next month:
Exclusively for @mysmartprice: OnePlus is planning to launch its new TV Series between 25th to 30th September. An anonymous yet reliable source says that 26th September might be the exact date but there is no confirmation yet. Planning to get one?— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 11, 2019
Link: https://t.co/Jw0faheLpX pic.twitter.com/gu2X7wL1qj
The OnePlus TV is rumored to be available in four screen sizes — 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch — and it is said to be based on Android TV but with a "unique" skin. It's possible we could see some sort of differentiation, not unlike what you get on OxygenOS.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.