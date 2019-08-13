We were inspired by classic geometric progression, which can be seen from so many classic art forms, such the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos. And looking closer, you can tell that the we've used the same thickness for both logo and the letters to ensure an aesthetics of "symmetry" and "unity".

We've seen a couple of options in the industry when it comes to logo design for a new product - either using the same logo as the brand logo or designing a brand-new one. We simply added a "TV" behind our brand logo; however, there's some thought behind it: We've explained the meaning behind "OnePlus" – "One" represents "at the moment" and "Plus" means endless possibilities for the future, and we sort of made a tribute to this concept when we designed this logo – this is our OnePlus way to show the world that it is our first step to explore the endless possibilities in a broader spectrum.