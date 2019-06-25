What you need to know
- Closed Beta Program for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is accepting applications.
- 250 participants will be selected.
- Applicants must have a OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, be active in the OnePlus community, and be willing to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack
There are three tiers of OnePlus's OxygenOS software builds: Closed Beta Program, Open Beta Program, and Official stable builds. The Open Beta is open to anyone who wants to opt-in and flash the Beta build, but the Closed Beta is only sent to a select pool of users that are in contact with OnePlus engineers and give a large amount of feedback and troubleshooting in an effort to get OxygenOS to the best it can be. If you want to be part of the user group that helps shape the software on the latest OnePlus flagships — the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro — now is the time to apply.
There will only be 250 Closed Beta Program testers chosen from the participants, and applicants must be:
- The owner of a OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro
- Active in the OnePlus community
- Willing to flash clean builds from time to time, clearing your device of data
- Willing to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack
This is not for the faint of heart, as these builds are often buggy, unstable, and you are required to give lots and lots of feedback to the engineers overseeing the development of OxygenOS. You also have to sign an NDA, since you'll be getting to test features before OnePlus announces them to the public. If the previous sentences made you excited rather than anxious, then maybe the Closed Beta Program is for you.
