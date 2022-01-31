Last week, a report from Digit shed light on the specs sheet of OnePlus' upcoming Nord 2T. While it was rumored that the phone could launch in India in February, tipster Yogesh Brar claims the Nord 2T will only be released in the second quarter of the year.

According to Brar, the OnePlus Nord 2T will debut in India in April or May. Additionally, the tipster claims the phone is going to be priced in the ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 (about $402 to $536) price bracket. The Nord 2T will succeed the Nord 2 — which is still among the best budget Android phones on the market.

The mid-ranger is tipped to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 chipset and support 80W wired charging speeds. Aside from these upgrades, however, the phone may not be all that different from the Nord 2.

The Nord 2T isn't the only mid-range phone that OnePlus is currently working on. It is also expected to soon unveil the Nord 2 CE, which will be a follow-up to the Nord CE 5G. As per Brar, the Nord 2 CE is likely to be priced in the same ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 (about $335 to $402) price bracket as its predecessor. Rumors suggest the phone will launch in India on February 11.