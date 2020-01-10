What you need to know
- OnePlus is holding a press event on January 13 in Shenzhen, China.
- The teaser mentions new "screen technology."
- We have no idea what this is referring to, but we'll learn soon enough.
We're expecting OnePlus to hold an event in the first half of 2020 to unveil its upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphone, but prior to that, the company is heading to China to talk about new screen tech it's working on.
The invite in question was recently shared on the Chinese social network Weibo, and it reveals that something is happening on January 13 in Shenzhen. The invite mentions "screen technology" along with a render of a phone display, but that's about all we have to go on.
What can we expect from this? Honestly, we don't know.
A number of things are possible, including new in-screen fingerprint sensor tech, an in-screen camera similar to what other companies have been testing, or something to do with the color-shifting glass we saw on the OnePlus Concept One during CES.
It's also unclear if this "screen technology" will be present on the OnePlus 8, but I suppose we'll learn soon enough what the company has to talk about.
