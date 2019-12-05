OnePlus' marketing stunts haven't always been the most well-thought-out, but the company's plans for Christmas this year are sure to bring a smile to your face — and maybe bring a spring to your step. The company has been touring Europe with a custom-made piano whose keys are made from 17 OnePlus 7T Pros lined up in a row.

You can check it out above, as classical pianist Karim Kamar enchants crowds in the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and across Europe, with OnePlus listing London, Paris, Rothenburg, and Helsinki as just some of the places they've toured with the OnePlus Phone Piano. The phone maker also invited onlookers to try their hand with the contraption. You can see more footage of the piano in action here.

The phone powering it all, the OnePlus 7T Pro, earned an enthusiastic recommendation in our review. Unfortunately, it's not available in the U.S., but if you're looking to try out T-Mobile's new 5G network, the company is bringing the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition to the States as a carrier exclusive. You might not be able to play the piano on your purchase — not unless you buy 17 of them — but you will have one of the only two phones slated to use the 600MHz network, the other being the upcoming Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.