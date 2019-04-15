Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau sat down with the Italian publication Repubblica to talk about the future of OnePlus, including folding phones, smart TVs, and cars. According to Lau, OnePlus has considered making a foldable phone for over a year now, but there hasn't been a reason to justify it yet. He continues to say that foldable phones are a niche device at this point and don't offer any true benefit over traditional phones.

For now they are niche devices and these will remain in the near future. Not only because the costs are too high, but also because they basically don't do anything different than a traditional smartphone, they don't offer features that can make a difference.

Lau continued on to say that foldable displays offer possibilities, "although probably not so much in the field of telephones." He does believe it will have more potential once foldable displays mature. For now, the fold is too thick, but someday the technology will evolve where we can fold it like a sheet of paper. At that point, OnePlus may have a change of heart.

OnePlus is instead concentrating on developing an ecosystem, with a focus on building the next version of a smart TV. Lau elaborated by saying TVs haven't changed in 20 years, and in order to make a truly smart TV, you need a company that knows smartphones inside and out. He also prefers the term "smart displays" because televisions are rather dated and he imagines a display with true AI smarts that is part of an ecosystem with your phone.