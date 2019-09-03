Just like the OnePlus 7T , the OnePlus 7T Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. However, apart from the faster processor, Agarwal claims the OnePlus 7T Pro will be more or less identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro .

OnePlus 7T Pro renders that had surfaced online last week had revealed the phone will not look any different from the current OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, a tweet from leaker Ishan Agarwal suggests the upcoming flagship phone will be quite similar to its predecessor in terms of tech specs as well.

Indeed, #OnePlus7TPro looks similar to the 7 Pro. Most updates on software side, hardware remains same with SD855+ addition. Android 10, 4080mAH Battery. Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A, 0-50% in 20min, 0-100 in 65min) in both 7T Phones. A new Macro mode, HEVC, Hybrid Image Stabilization. pic.twitter.com/OfAXXHMCe1

He also claims the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with a marginally bigger 4,080mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T fast charging that will allow the phone's battery to be charged from flat to 100% in just 65 minutes.

On the software side of things, the OnePlus 7T Pro will apparently offer a new macro mode, support for video recording in HEVC format, and Hybrid Image Stabilization. Both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are expected to ship with Android 10 right out of the box.

As confirmed by the previous OnePlus 7T Pro leak, the phone will be available in a new Haze Blue color option. OnePlus will also offer a OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, featuring a textured pattern on the back and orange accents around the sides and on the bottom frame.

OnePlus is rumored to unveil both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones at an event in India on September 26.