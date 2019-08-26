The CAD-based renders of OnePlus 7T reveal the upcoming flagship smartphone will not look any different to the current OnePlus 7 from the front. It will retain the waterdrop-shaped cutout at the top and the screen size will likely be very similar as well.

Notable leaker Evan Blass had hinted last week that the upcoming OnePlus 7T will come equipped with a circular triple camera module on the back. CAD-based renders of the upcoming OnePlus phone have now appeared online, courtesy of reputed tipster OnLeaks and the folks at Pricebaba .

While there will not be any major difference on the front, the OnePlus 7T will feature a circular camera module on the back, similar to ones seen on Moto Z series phones. As can be seen in the renders above, the three camera sensors have been stacked horizontally. Apart from the circular camera module, however, the OnePlus 7T's back panel looks similar to its predecessor, with curved edges and the OnePlus logo at the center.

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset under the hood, a slight upgrade over the Snapdragon 855 powering the current OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. If leaker Max J is to be believed, the OnePlus 7T series will be launched in India first, where the phone could be unveiled on September 26. In the U.S. and Europe, the two phones are tipped to be launched on October 10.