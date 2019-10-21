OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update for its latest OnePlus 7T series smartphones, bringing several optimizations and a new cloud service for Indian consumers. Since it isn't a major update, it weighs in at just 99MB in terms of size.

As is usually the case, OnePlus says that the OTA update is being rolled out incrementally. While the update has so far been rolled out only to a small number of OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro owners, a broader rollout is expected to begin soon.

According to OnePlus, the update comes with optimized translation accuracy, better communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance, as well as some bug fixes and other improvements. More importantly, the update includes optimizations that boost the quality of the selfie camera in low-light situations, which means users will be able to capture better selfies at night after installing this new update.

For users in India, the update adds a Cloud Service for the Gallery app. The new cloud service provides users with 5GB of free cloud storage, along with 50GB of additional storage for the first year.