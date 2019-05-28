Almost two weeks after the OnePlus 7 Pro launched and there is already a software update. OxygenOS 9.5.4 and 9.5.5 bring general bug fixes, optimizations, and improved camera quality. Below is the full changelog.

Changelog:

System

Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display.

Fixed an issue that causes an audio delay with the Bluetooth headset when playing games.

General bug fixes and improvements.

Camera

Improved image quality in HDR scenarios.

Improved image quality in low light.

Fixed white balance issue in several scenarios.

Fixed focus issue in several scenarios.

As you can see, the update puts a big focus on the camera. In our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro, we were pleased with the camera quality, although Andrew noted it was a step behind Google and Huawei when it comes to low-light situations. Seeing that the new update addresses low light photography, we're especially excited to see how OnePlus has improved the quality.

You probably noticed there are two different build numbers for this update. Don't let that confuse you, OnePlus has to do this to comply with EU regulations with one specifically for the EU region. Beyond that, both builds are essentially the same.

OnePlus is using a staged rollout for this update. It will be released first to a limited number of users, and if there are no critical bugs, will begin rolling out to everyone within a few days.