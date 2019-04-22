OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had an exclusive talk with The Verge recently, sharing some more details about the OnePlus 7 Pro. The main topic of discussion was the new display that will be featured in the OnePlus 7 Pro model. According to Lau, it will set a new benchmark for mobile displays and will "redefine fast and smooth".

He elaborated more by saying it is "super-smooth and very crisp" and that he "was stunned" the first time he saw it himself.

Thanks to an exclusive leak we previously shared, we have already revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the typical phone display uses a 60Hz display panel which refreshes the screen 60 frames per second. By increasing the refresh rate to 90 frames per second, it will make images and animations appear smoother on the screen.

Only two other Android manufacturers have tried this so far, with both the Razer Phone 1 and Razer Phone 2 featuring 120Hz displays and the ASUS ROG Phone using a 90Hz refresh rate. Both of these are gaming phones though, and the OnePlus 7 Pro would be the first mainstream consumer phone to use a higher refresh rate.

With the new display, OnePlus is paying three times more than it has for displays used in previous OnePlus phones. Hopefully, the new display is as stunning as Lau says, because the Pro model will most likely be priced similarly to other high-end phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 or Huawei P30.

This could be a hard pill to swallow for many OnePlus fans, because the brand has long been known for giving you the most bang for the buck. Could its new venture into the premium flagship market pay off? For that, we'll have to wait for the official announcement which is expected to be on May 14.

