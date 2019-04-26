OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to have three cameras at the back

The OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to launch on May 14, and OnePlus has started to build hype for the device. In a tweet, the company revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport three cameras at the back — making it the first OnePlus phone to do so. We'll likely see the standard camera array, with a primary 48MP sensor joined by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter.

Previous leaks (like the case render pictured above) have shown off the rear camera array, so the news isn't exactly new. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also have a QHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, a 4000mAh battery, and 30W fast charging. It will end up retailing for €749/$749 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.