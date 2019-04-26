OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to have three cameras at the back

The OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to launch on May 14, and OnePlus has started to build hype for the device. In a tweet, the company revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport three cameras at the back — making it the first OnePlus phone to do so. We'll likely see the standard camera array, with a primary 48MP sensor joined by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter.
Previous leaks (like the case render pictured above) have shown off the rear camera array, so the news isn't exactly new. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also have a QHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, a 4000mAh battery, and 30W fast charging. It will end up retailing for €749/$749 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones. #OnePlus7Prohttps://t.co/ViZaz53XXk pic.twitter.com/wIHg7fd7U4— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 25, 2019
OnePlus has also started selling tickets for its launch events across the globe. Tickets for the London and Bangalore launch events are already sold out, but you can still get into the NYC event at Pier 94 by shelling out $20. Hit up the link below to get your tickets.