OnePlus has announced the release of OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T. If you own either of the two phones and have the Open Beta 2 installed, you can now update to the latest beta build.

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T brings an updated GMS package, improved system stability, some bug fixes, and the November Android security patch. OnePlus has also reintroduced the ability to hide the notch area on the two phones with the latest beta. You can find the notch area display options by heading to Settings > Display > Notch display > Hide the notch area.

In addition to the above changes, Open Beta 3 also adds OnePlus Care for users in India. Announced in the country in October this year, OnePlus Care offers several exclusive benefits. Some of the perks currently available include free 1-year extended warranty, 50% off on battery replacement, and attractive trade in offers.

As mentioned above, it is required that you have OxygenOS Open Beta 2 installed on your OnePlus 6 or 6T to be able to install the latest open beta build. The update installation will fail if your device is running an older Open Beta build.

The stable Android 10 update for the two phones, which started rolling out again earlier this month, only includes the October security patch. Those of you running the stable Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 build will probably have to wait longer to get the November security patch.